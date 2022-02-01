A total of 37,235 cases had been confirmed in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 1 (Tuesday), up from 36,903 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 24,474 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 26,435.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 112,452 over the period, to 17,428,345.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex – following a change to how the UKHSA reports deaths.

As of today (February 1), deaths are also being recorded using the new episode-based case definition in England, to include those following possible reinfections.

This means a person is included in the total if they die within 28 days of any positive test – instead of their first ever positive test result.

The UKHSA said this means there could be a significant increase in the number of deaths reported in the most recent update.

The dashboard shows 301 people had died in the area by February 1 (Tuesday) – up from 298 on Monday.

They were among 20,015 deaths recorded across the South East.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 114,527 people had received both jabs by January 31 (Monday) – 84% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.