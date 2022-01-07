A total of 30,020 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 7 (Friday), up from 29,642 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 19,732 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 21,235.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 178,163 over the period, to 14,193,228.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 19,732 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 21,235. Picture courtesy of RADAR

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 294 people had died in the area by January 7 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 19,269 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 112,721 people had received both jabs by January 6 (Thursday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.