A total of 17,703 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 15 (Monday), up from 17,251 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 11,636 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,403.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 113,067 over the period, to 9,600,369.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 284 people had died in the area by November 15 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 18,548 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 109,431 people had received both jabs by November 14 (Sunday) – 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.