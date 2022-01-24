A total of 33,953 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 24 (Monday), up from 33,284 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 22,317 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 23,976.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 244,626 over the period, to 15,953,685.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 296 people had died in the area by January 24 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 19,682 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 113,839 people had received both jabs by January 23 (Sunday) – 83 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.