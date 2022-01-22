Click and Collect Lateral Flow Tests now available at Gatwick Airport

Chronomics said it is now offering Click and Collect Day 2 LFTs at the airport, as well as Fit to Fly LFTs sent to home addresses.

It said the Click and Collect service is now available for passengers to order online before they depart before simply picking up their LFTs in the North Terminal when they arrive back at Gatwick.

Passengers arriving back at the airport can pick up the kits they have ordered from two sites in the airport’s North Terminal, located in the arrivals hall (Level 0) near the car hire desks and in Departures (Level 2 just inside the terminal entrance).

Gatwick Airport. Pic Steve Robards SR2103061 SUS-210603-114610001

Chronomics said it is a UK Government-approved test provider and its kits allow passengers to test from their home, with photos of the results uploaded online as instructed.

Daniel Philbin-Bowman, chief commercial officer at Chronomics, said: “At Chronomics, we are continually investing in technology and science to ensure we can reduce cost and improve access to testing within Covid-19 travel and our many other health and wellness offerings.

“We’re therefore delighted to be partnering with Gatwick Airport for click and collectto bring travel testing costs down to the minimum and increase convenience for travellers.

“The pandemic has taught all of us that nothing is predictable, so whether that means people getting tested as part of government regulations or for their own peace of mind after a trip, we are committed to working alongside Gatwick to support the public as the next phase of the pandemic unfolds.”