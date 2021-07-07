Coronavirus in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex: Cases again rise sharply
The number of coronavirus cases in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex has again risen sharply over the past week.
In Horsham the number has more than doubled for the second week in a row.
In the seven days to July 6 the district has recorded 212 new cases, a rate of 147.4 per 100,000 people - compared to 103 cases up to June 29, Government figures show.
In total, 6,297 cases and 250 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded since the pandemic began.
In Mid Sussex 283 cases have been recorded, compared with 156 cases last week. This is a rate of 187.4. Since the start of the pandemic 7,720 cases and 361 deaths have been recorded.
Crawley has recorded 220 cases, compared with 124 cases last week. This is a rate of 195.7. In total 8,587 cases and 218 deaths have been recorded.