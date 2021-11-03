Covid cases continue to rise in Mid Sussex
The number of Covid cases in Mid Sussex has risen again for the seven-day period ending on October 28, new government figures show.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:17 pm
Some 832 Covid cases were recorded in this seven-day period, up from 690 cases for the previous seven-day period ending October 21.
There were 521 cases for the seven-day period ending on October 14.
The latest figure of 832 cases means the rate is now 546.9 per 100,000 people.
Since the start of the pandemic 15,979 cases and 282 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded.