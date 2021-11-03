Covid cases continue to rise in Mid Sussex

Some 832 Covid cases were recorded in this seven-day period, up from 690 cases for the previous seven-day period ending October 21.

There were 521 cases for the seven-day period ending on October 14.

The latest figure of 832 cases means the rate is now 546.9 per 100,000 people.

