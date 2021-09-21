Covid cases drop sharply in Mid Sussex
Some 202 Covid cases have been recorded in Mid Sussex during the seven days to Thursday (September 16), government figures show.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:19 pm
This is down from 383 cases in the week up until September 9.
The new number of cases means the district has a rate of 132.8 per 100,000 people, compared to a rate of 297.1 for the whole of the UK.
Since the start of the pandemic 12,493 cases and 273 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded in Mid Sussex.