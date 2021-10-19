Covid rate climbs in Mid Sussex: figures show how many cases have been recorded
The number of Covid cases in Mid Sussex has risen again, new government figures reveal.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 5:59 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:02 pm
In the district 521 Covid cases were recorded in the seven days to October 14, up from 345 cases in the seven days to October 7.
This is a rate of 342.4 per 100,000 people, up from 226.8 the week before.
Since the start of the pandemic 14,278 cases and 280 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded in Mid Sussex.