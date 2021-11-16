The UK Government data shows Blackburn with Darwen has been the worst affected local authority in England with more than one in five people having had coronavirus.

You can see an interactive map below which shows the areas where the greatest proportion of people have had Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Almost one in every six people in the North West have had coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, making it the worst-hit region in England, NationalWorld can reveal.

The region has recorded 1.2 million cases of the disease, more than any other region in the country, according to UK Government data.

But how does Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex compare?

Crawley

Up to November 13, Crawley has recorded 16,414 cases. With a population of 112,474, this means 14.6% of people have had Covid.

Crawley ranks as 121st in local authorities with the greatest proportion of people who have had Covid.

Horsham

Up to November 13, Horsham has recorded 15,487 cases. With a population of 145,474, this means 10.6% of people have had Covid.

Horsham ranks as 274 in local authorities with the greatest proportion of people who have had Covid.

Mid Sussex

Up to November 13, Mid Sussex has recorded 17,518 cases. With a population of 152,142, this means 11.5% of people have had Covid.