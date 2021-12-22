NHS in Sussex delivers ‘Super Saturday’ as thousands come forward for COVID-19 boosters

Sussex delivered a record breaking day in terms of vaccination uptake on Saturday, December 18. Photo: Shutterstock

The incredible total is the highest number of vaccinations delivered on a single day by the vaccination teams across Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and West Sussex since the programme began.

A total of 151,000 vaccinations were given over the course of the week – a further record-breaker – which is 30,000 higher than the weekly total for Sussex during this phase of the programme.

In total more than 3.4 million vaccinations have been delivered so far in Sussex, including 814,000 boosters.

Since Monday, December 20, all adults have been able to receive their booster vaccination once they reach three months from the date of their second vaccine.

As part of the national mission to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible following the emergence of the new variant, in Sussex the NHS and partners have been working incredibly hard to accelerate the booster roll out and significantly increase the number of vaccination appointments available.

Sites are opening for longer and on additional days and new services are being made available in key areas. This includes:

- A 24-hour service that took place at Saxonbrook Medical in Crawley on Friday;

- A further vaccination pod being added to the service at Northgate in Chichester to increase the number of appointments per day;

- The opening of a vaccination service at Swandean Training Centre in Worthing;

- The re-opening of the hospital hubs at The Conquest in Hastings and Eastbourne District General Hospital;

- And the opening of The Crumbles vaccination service on Christmas Day.

NHS staff are being redeployed to focus on this huge national effort to protect people as quickly as possible and military aid is also supporting our teams.

The offer of a lifesaving Covid-19 vaccination is evergreen. In addition to booster vaccinations, the NHS is Sussex is calling for anyone who is yet to have their vaccine to come forward as soon as possible.

Amy Galea, Senior Responsible Officer for the Sussex Vaccination Programme, said: “It is incredible to see just how many people are protected after a record-breaking week from all of the vaccination teams across Sussex.

“To have delivered our highest ever number of vaccines in a single day and our highest ever record for a week is testament to the hard work of all of our teams who are really going above and beyond to accelerate the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme and protect our communities.

“This week alone we have seen new sites being set up, services opening into the evenings and at weekends – one even 24 hours a day, and the plans to reopen our hospital hubs. Everyone is pulling out all the stops to make sure people can receive this protection.

“Every single appointment is a person protected from the virus, and it isn’t just people having their boosters, we are also seeing people continue to come forward for the evergreen offer – and making sure they have their first and second vaccines which is brilliant.

“The data clearly shows that getting boosted gives maximum protection against the new variant so please book your slot online as soon as possible and guarantee your vital jab. And if you are yet to have your first or your second vaccination, please also use the National Booking Service to arrange your appointment – it is never too late.”

All adults over the age of 18 are now eligible for their booster vaccination.

The best way to get your jab is to book an appointment via the National Booking Service at www.NHS.uk where new sites are being added all the time.