The total number recorded up to November 7, 2021, was 284. The figure recorded on October 7, 2021, was 280, so there have been four new deaths in the past month.

That is a rate of 5.3 per 100,000 people - slightly slower than the UK level which is 5.5 per 100k.

In Horsham the number of deaths recorded on November 7, was 211, compared to 205 on October 7 - an increase of six.

The figures show the number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test

Horsham has a rate of 5.5 per 100,000 people - consistent with the UK level.

In Crawley the total number of deaths up to November 7 was 212, compared to 209 recorded on October 7 - a rise of three.

Crawley's rate is 3.5 per 100,000 people, much lower than the national rate.