These are the areas in Mid Sussex which are falling behind in the booster rollout

The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest available data from NHS England shows almost 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Mid Sussex.

SEE ALSO Plan B Covid restrictions hit Mid Sussex pubs and restaurants

In Haywards Heath West 6,192 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 326 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Mid Sussex an estimated 52,213 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 66,455 still not fully protected against Omicron.

To hit the Government’s new target an estimated 3,498 jabs will need to be administered in Mid Sussex each day between now (Monday 13 December) and the end of the year to hit target.

The analysis is based on the number of days between Monday 13 December and the end of the year so figures are estimates.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

In East Grinstead Central and North 5,796 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 305 jabs need to be administered each day.

There are geographical differences across Mid Sussex with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

Now as the Prime Minister declares an “Omicron emergency” we reveal which neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex are falling behind in the vaccine rollout.

In Haywards Heath South and Cuckfield 5,531 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 291 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Haywards Heath North East 4,634 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 244 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Burgess Hill Central 4,559 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 240 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Burgess Hill East 4,199 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 221 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Hassocks, Keymer and East Hurstpierpoint 4,161 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 219 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Hurstpierpoint and Bolney 4,068 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 214 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Haywards Heath East 3,823 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 201 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Burgess Hill West 3,528 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 186 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Balcombe and Handcross 3,364 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 177 jabs need to be administered each day.

In East Grinstead East 3,362 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 177 jabs need to be administered each day.

In East Grinstead West and South 2,971 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 156 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Horsted Keynes, Ardingly and Sharpthorne 2,888 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 152 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Burgess Hill South 2,603 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 137 jabs need to be administered each day.

In Copthorne and Turners Hill 2,501 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 132 jabs need to be administered each day.