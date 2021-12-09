From tomorrow (Friday, December 10), face coverings will be mandatory at indoor public venues, which includes theatres, cinemas, and places of worship.

People must still wear masks in shops and on public transport, but do not need to wear them in pubs, restaurants or gyms.

People are asked to work from home if possible from Monday (December 13), and from Wednesday (December 15) people will need an NHS Covid Pass with their vaccination status, or a negative lateral flow test, to get into nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, or any venue that has more than 10,000 people.

Middy reader Leanne Barnes said: “What doesn’t make sense is that you can’t work in an office at your own desk, at a half-safe distance, yet a club can still hold maximum capacity so there’s far more people there’s and more of a risk.”

Carla Eliza said: “Working from home is not the problem – kids spread this more than adults. Work from home...then go clubbing after!”

Stuart Gadsdon called the rules ‘absolutely pointless’ and said Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘has lost the respect of the public’.

Anne Jones, former Tory county councillor for Burgess Hill East, said: “I am really concerned. Having spent a lot of time in our busy hospitals I see the front line staff working so hard caring for patients – no work life balance for them.

“Many are burnt out. Behind the hospital wards, the secretaries and admin staff are working from home and are absolutely impossible to contact.

“This is also the situation in local government, education, social service senior staff,” she added. “The country will not recover with this way of working.”

Razvan Stolojanu said: “Here we go again...and masks everywhere.”

Mike Diack said: “They are necessary yes – we need to follow the science. But I wouldn’t trust Boris any further than I could kick him.”

Many readers also expressed outrage at Boris Johnson’s announcement coming so soon after allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party last year.