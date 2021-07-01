The coronavirus rate has increased in these Mid Sussex neighbourhoods
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:19 pm
The latest Government figures, show in the seven days to June 25, the rate of covid cases per 100,000 people increased in Haywards Heath West, Haywards Heath North East, Horsted Keynes, Ardingly & Sharpthorne, Hurstpierpoint & Bolney
Hassocks, Keymer & East Hurstpierpoint, East Grinstead Central & North, East Grinstead West & South, Burgess Hill West, Burgess Hill Central and Burgess Hill South.
The rate decreased in Copthorne & Turners Hill, Balcombe & Handcross, Haywards Heath East, Burgess Hill East and Haywards Heath South & Cuckfield.