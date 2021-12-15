This is how many new Covid cases there were in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex in the last recorded week
The latest recorded figures have show how many Covid cases there were in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex.
These figures were taken ro the week ending December 9.
Crawley
In Crawley, there were 741 new cases, which means the rate of new cases per 100,000 population was 658.8 - which ranks the town 61st in England (1 = highest rate). The previous week saw 847 cases, which means there was a 12.51% drop from week ending December 2, to week ending December 9.
Mid Sussex
In Mid Sussex, there were 1029 new cases, which means the rate of new cases per 100,000 population was 676.3 - which ranks the area 43rd in England (1 = highest rate). The previous week saw 1243 cases, which means there was a 17.22% drop from week ending December 2, to week ending December 9.
Horsham
In Horsham, there were 736 new cases, which means the rate of new cases per 100,000 population was 505.9 - which ranks the town 204th in England (1 = highest rate). The previous week saw 763 cases, which means there was a 3.54% drop from week ending December 2, to week ending December 9.
