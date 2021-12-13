This is how many Omicron Covid cases there are in Horsham and Mid Sussex

In Horsham, there have been four confirmed Omicron cases while there has been one S-gene dropout case.

About one in every six positive PCR tests are sent for genome sequencing to determine which variant they are - a process which can take many days.

A quicker way to spot potential Omicron cases is to look for a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in variants such as Omicron and Alpha but present in Delta cases.

The UK Health Security Agency has published a breakdown of Omicron cases by English local authority, up to December 6

Once identified, swabs showing so-called ‘S-gene dropout’ can then be sent for definitive testing for Omicron.