Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations in Haywards Heath this weekend

It is part of a bid to 'Max the Vax' being made to encourage as many people as possible to come forward for the life-saving jab.

Last weekend more than 2,000 doses were given to people who dropped into pop-up vaccination sessions across Sussex, on top of the 20,000 jabs administered at the larger vaccination centres and pharmacies.

Overall, 2.12 million vaccinations have been given to date across Sussex and from that 1.2 million people have been vaccinated.

The team at Clair Hall vaccination centre

In Haywards Heath more than 70,000 vaccines have been given to local residents.

In the six months of the vaccination programme, 85% of people in and around Haywards Heath have had their first dose, and 62% have now also had their second.

However with just three weeks until the government target to have offered the first vaccination to every adult, the NHS is working hard to continue the roll out vaccines for residents across the town.

Walk-in sessions are taking place in Haywards Heath this weekend for anyone who is over 18 and not yet vaccinated or in need of their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

They will be held at Clair Hall in Perrymount Road 9am-4pm on Friday, July 2, and 9am-6pm on Saturday, July 3.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is easy, you don’t need an appointment and you can attend alongside friends and family.

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination programme said: “The walk in vaccinations sessions have proven to be a huge success so far, with thousands of vaccines being given on board buses, ambulances and at pop-up clinics across Sussex.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to our communities as quickly as we can but we know that there are still people who want a vaccination and are yet to come forward or are now due a second dose which is vital to ensure maximum protection.

“We hope these pop up sessions will encourage more people to receive their vaccination; you don’t need an appointment, just turn up – it really is that easy to get this vital protection.”