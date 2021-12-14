Weekly Covid cases in Mid Sussex drop for second week in a row: new government data
Weekly Covid cases in Mid Sussex have dropped again after a concerning surge in infections two weeks ago, new government figures show.
The figures, which were released today, show that 1,029 Covid cases were recorded in the district during the seven days to Thursday (December 9), down from 1,241 the week before and 1,315 the week before that.
The rate is now 676.3 per 100,000 people.
Since the start of the pandemic 22,592 cases and 290 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded.