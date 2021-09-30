Covid-19 booster jabs at Clair Hall in Haywards Heath: ABC begins autumn and winter vaccination programme
Covid-19 booster jabs are now being administered at Clair Hall in Haywards Heath.
GP Federation Alliance for Better Care (ABC) has been working with Primary Care Networks to deliver Covid vaccinations at the venue since December 28.
An ABC spokesperson said: “In line with the government guidance, Alliance for Better Care has begun to roll out its autumn/winter vaccination programme across its seven sites, including Clair Hall.”
They said this includes administering flu vaccines and Covid-19 boosters.
ABC said: “JCVI advises that for the 2021 Covid-19 booster vaccine programme individuals who received vaccination in Phase 1 of the Covid-19 vaccination programme (priority groups 1 to 9) should be offered a third dose Covid-19 booster vaccine.”
ABC is calling eligible patients to invite them for an appointment and asks that patients wait to be contacted and do not contact their GP practice to arrange a Covid-19 booster.
“Where possible our team will be administering both the Flu Vaccination and the Covid booster at the same appointment,” they said.