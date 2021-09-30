GP Federation Alliance for Better Care (ABC) has been working with Primary Care Networks to deliver Covid vaccinations at the venue since December 28.

An ABC spokesperson said: “In line with the government guidance, Alliance for Better Care has begun to roll out its autumn/winter vaccination programme across its seven sites, including Clair Hall.”

They said this includes administering flu vaccines and Covid-19 boosters.

Alliance for Better Care has started its autumn and winter vaccination programme at Clair Hall in Hyawards Heath. Picture: Mike Anton.

ABC said: “JCVI advises that for the 2021 Covid-19 booster vaccine programme individuals who received vaccination in Phase 1 of the Covid-19 vaccination programme (priority groups 1 to 9) should be offered a third dose Covid-19 booster vaccine.”

ABC is calling eligible patients to invite them for an appointment and asks that patients wait to be contacted and do not contact their GP practice to arrange a Covid-19 booster.