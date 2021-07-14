These jabs are for people in the district who are not yet protected or anyone (18+) who is due a second dose of the COVID vaccination.

To make it as easy as possible for residents to get their jab, vaccination centres and pop-up sessions are taking place across Mid Sussex for walk in vaccinations.

Thursday, July 15

The team at Clair Hall vaccination centre in Haywards Heath. Picture: Mike Anton.

8.30am-6.30pm: Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. For all adults, first doses only, Pfizer.

Friday, July 16

8.30am-6.30pm: Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. For all adults, first doses only, Pfizer.

Saturday, July 17

10am-4pm: Chequer Mead Theatre, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead. For all adults, first doses only, Pfizer.

8.30am-6.30pm: Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. For all adults, first doses only, Pfizer.

Vaccinations are also available in Crawley and people can find out more here.

Get the most up-to-date information on vaccination sessions in Sussex from the Sussex Health and care Website.

Sussex Health and Care Partnership said people do not need to use the national booking system to arrange an appointment and can simply call the local team on 0333 370 4111 to reserve a place, or drop in on the day.

Second doses are available for those who are eight weeks after their first dose, because two doses are essential to make sure people have full protection from Covid.

“As cases continue to rise in the South East among 18-29 year olds, we’re urging anyone who is yet to receive their vaccination to come forward as soon as possible,” said a spokesman for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination programme.

“We’re making great progress but we are now a race against time to ensure as many people are protected before restrictions are stepped down next week,” they added.