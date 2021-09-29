East Grinstead Lions diabetes testing event was ‘roaring success’

East Grinstead Lions Diabetes testing event

On Saturday, September 25, the East Grinstead Lions Club hosted a diabetes testing event at the St Swithun’s Church Hall.

The event was very popular and had more attendees than anticipated.

EG Lions said a huge thanks to Danny and Miribel Favor and their team of British Filipino extra care nurses who freely gave their time and worked tirelessly throughout the day to administer 280 tests.

The group also thanked St Swithun’s Church for the use of the Hall, the church volunteers who ensured refreshments were available during the day and to the many other volunteers who helped the event run so smoothly.

Out of the 280 who were tested, 10 per cent sought advice and support from the on-site Diabetes Prevention Programme team, which was available to answer questions and give advice.

A number of patients were referred to the diabetes management/prevention programme which will help those with a result of concern.

Unfortunately, due to the very high demand to be tested, the clinical team ran out of test kits and the event had to close earlier than expected.

