Free first aid demonstrations on offer as Crawley St John Ambulance seeks volunteers

St John Ambulance is looking for more adult volunteers to join its team in Crawley.

The charity is particularly keen to recruit local people over the age of 18 as volunteer first aiders, and to give people the chance to find out more and to learn some life saving skills, an open day is being held on August 10.

Gareth Cannon, Crawley unit manager, said: “We’re really keen to expand our friendly team, to enable us to get out and about to more events in our local area.

“Volunteering with St John Ambulance is very rewarding and teaches you amazing life saving skills which could help you save a loved one, a friend or a stranger.

“Having more people trained in first aid in our local community is a positive step towards boosting community resilience and creating more life savers who live and work in the area.

“As a St John Ambulance volunteer you can be called upon to support the NHS when there’s heavy snow, or help at a rest centre during a critical incident. It’s extremely varied and you really can make a difference by getting involved.”

The event will include first aid demonstrations and a behind the scenes look around the charity's unit and an ambulance.

Light refreshments and cakes will be on sale to help fundraise to support their work, which includes providing first aid at events such as Run Gatwick, Ifield Mayfair, and the Tilgate five-mile fun run, as well as national events like the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Everyone is welcome to attend, from 9am to 4pm at the charity's venue on East Park, with no need to book.

No previous experience is required as full training will be given free of charge, and volunteering is flexible, so people can give time in a way that suits them.

Successful candidates must be able to attend a welcome event at a later date and will need to attend a series of training sessions in the following weeks.

For more information contact Gareth Cannon on Gareth.Cannon@sja.org.uk or 07557 576625, and to find out more about St John Ambulance click here.