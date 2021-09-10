A statement about the GP shortages appeared on the Mid Sussex Health Care website on Thursday (September 9).

It said: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances we have a reduced number of GPs available for the next few weeks, which will significantly affect the services we can provide.

“We are extremely sorry and we ask you to bear with us during this short term problem.

Hurstpierpoint Health Centre. Picture: Google Street View.

“Fewer GPs means you may need to wait a little longer for a routine appointment or you may be offered an appointment with another member of our team.

“We hope you understand that it is important to ensure that patients with urgent health care needs are still seen, despite the reduce number of GPs.

“When you contact us for an appointment our reception team will use a professional guided process called Care Navigation to help decide with you which professional from our team would be best suited to help you with your problem.

“We are very lucky to have a multi-disciplinary team including our Nurses, Care Co-ordinators, Social Care Prescribers, Physiotherapist and Pharmacists who all work alongside our GPs, and will be here to provide their usual support during this time.

“Our reception team will try to help you with your problem as best they can and we thank you in advance for your patience.”