Hassocks church to host a ‘gathering to remember’ for baby loss awareness

Keymer Church is to host a ‘gathering to temember’ to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss in Keymer, Hassocks and nearby during Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15).

A Hassocks church is set to host a ‘gathering to remember’ to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

The annual awareness event, now in its 17th year, will be held in Keymer, Hassocks during Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15).

It is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives and break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss in the UK.

Keymer based independent specialist midwife Angie Bowles works with families experiencing such heartbreaking situations.

She said: “We hope this will spark conversations about baby loss and give local bereaved families time to talk about their precious babies.

“It is open to those of any faith or none. There will be the opportunity to light candles as a mark of remembrance, as part of the International Wave of Light.”

The gathering takes place on Tuesday, October 15, from 6.45-8pm at St Cosmas and St Damian Church, Keymer.

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity), said: “This is a unique opportunity for parents to commemorate babies who died, and I hope this gathering to remember will help bereaved families in Keymer and the surrounding area feel less isolated and alone in their grief.

“Pregnancy loss or the death of a baby is a tragedy that affects thousands of people every year.

“It is devastating for parents and families and it’s vital they get the bereavement support and care they need, for as long as they need it.”

For more information visit their website.