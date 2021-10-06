Hassocks Goes Gold raises £10,000 to help fight childhood cancer

Rachel Bartlett-Bundy told the Mid Sussex Times that the project has raised almost £10,000 so far.

The initiative, which ran throughout September, asked shop owners in Hassocks to use a gold theme in their windows to help raise awareness of the disease.

This year’s theme was ‘golden butterflies’ and Hassocks Goes Gold gave out posters that had been decorated by Hassocks children for shops to use.

Volunteers at the Hassocks Goes Gold stall at South Downs Nurseries on Saturday, September 18. From left: Linda Poat, Milo BartlettBundy, Erin Poat (one of the poster competition winners), Martha Bartlett and Rachel BartlettBundy.

Businesses in the village also sold gold ribbons and wristbands to raise money and there were charity stalls set up too.

On top of this businesses could sponsor a giant ribbon for a tree or village landmark for £20.

Residents and visitors were then encouraged to track down all 131 on the Giant Gold Bow Trail.

Middy editor Gina Stainer and political editor Joshua Powling jointly paid £20 to make sure the newspaper was among the Sussex businesses sponsoring a bow.

Hassocks Goes Gold ribbons and wristbands for sale.

On Saturday (September 25), people were able to compete in the Gold Run and enter a sunflower competition.

There was also a Street Art display in Parklands Road of all the Gold Butterfly entries for a poster competition throughout the month.

Meanwhile, the HassocksGoesGold Facebook Group ran a daily auction where members could bid for a variety of donated prizes.

Artist and designer Abigail Lock even donated some A3 limited edition Giclèe prints of her sunflower painting for people to purchase, which were on show at Kitchens De La Casa from September 11.

Mid Sussex Times political editor Joshua Powling next to the Middy's giant Hassocks Goes Gold ribbon.

For each print sold 40 per cent of the money was donated to Hassocks Goes Gold.

All the cash raised is going to research treatments for childhood cancer via Pearl Power, a fund set up in memory of Rachel’s daughter Pearl who died in 2017 from Ewing’s sarcoma.

Rachel has also recently revealed a late addition to the fundraising fun.

A charity comedy night is taking place at the Hassocks Hotel on Friday (October 15), starring MC Stephen Grant, Eleanor Tiernan, Tadiwa Mahlunge and Marcel Lucont.