Haywards Heath care home achieves ‘good’ rating in first inspection by health watchdog

A Haywards Heath care home has been given a ‘good’ rating in its first Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection report, grading good in all five categories of being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The staff at The Goldbridge Bupa care home in Kleinwort Close were praised for their ‘kindness and compassion’ and providing ‘consistent, effective and timely care’.

Staff at The Goldbridge in Haywards Heath celebrating the positive CQC report

The report indicated staff were well trained in safeguarding, equality and diversity.

Residents were treated with the appropriate amount of dignity and respect and are encouraged to be independent as possible.

Family members felt confident that staff made residents feel safe and welcome at the home. One family member said: “I have never seen people work so hard, the staff here are the right people.”

Another visitor commented on how they are ‘made to feel like part of a family’.

This latest report is a true reflection of the amount of dedication and enthusiasm the staff bring to Bupa The Goldbridge. Karen Pryor, general manager at The Goldbridge

Residents, staff and family members are encouraged to raise any concerns or queries, the CQC report said. It was noted that people felt comfortable approaching the management team and that they were listened to.

The leadership team at the home actively encourage an ‘open door’ policy for all concerns and questions, the report added.

The care home provides great entertainment for their residents with a range of activities such as arts and crafts and local entertainers, the report said.

The home has an in-house hair and nail salon plus a cinema room. Residents told inspectors there is ‘always something on every day’.

Along with high standards of safety and effectiveness, inspectors noted resident nutritional needs were being met, with a chef capable of meeting all dietary requirements and requests.

One resident told inspectors: “You can’t fault the food.”

Inspectors also praised the home for rigorous infection control and excellent standard of hygiene in all areas of the home.

Karen Pryor, general manager at The Goldbridge, said: “This latest report is a true reflection of the amount of dedication and enthusiasm the staff bring to Bupa The Goldbridge.

“We believe at all times in putting the residents at the heart of everything we do.

“Here at The Goldbridge we continually strive to ensure our residents are happy, healthy and feel at home.

“Their welfare is our top priority and this result is a testament to both the hard work of the staff and the close relationships they form with the residents.”

The Goldbridge opened in April 2018, and provides nursing, residential, dementia, convalescence, palliative, Parkinson’s and short stay care to people in the local area.

