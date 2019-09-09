Haywards Heath GP practice rated ‘good’ by CQC

Newtons Practice in Haywards Heath has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC report praised staff at The Health Centre in Heath Road for their kindness and respect.

Newtons Practice in Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

It said the practice organised and delivered services to meet patients’ needs and the way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centre care.

It added: “There was a clear leadership structure and staff felt supported by management.

“Staff worked well together as a team and all felt supported to carry out their roles.

“There was a strong team ethos and culture of working together. Staff received access to training and support to develop their skills

“The practice had utilised the care coordinator role to good effect in the practice supporting patients with complex health and social care needs.”

The practice was rated as ‘requires improvement’ for providing safe services because the provider had not always ensured high risk medicines were monitored in line with national guidelines.

The areas where the provider must make improvements are:

• Ensure that care and treatment is provided in a safe way.

• Review and improve the recording of authorisations on PGDs.

READ MORE: These changes to Mid Sussex Council Tax Support Scheme are being proposed

Burgess Hill gym destroyed in fire reopens under new name