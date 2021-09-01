Here’s how to get your Covid jab in Haywards Heath over the next week
Covid-19 walk-in clinics are still being held at Clair Hall in Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, for over 18s.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:49 pm
Only the Pfizer vaccine is available now and booking is not required.
First and second doses will be available from 9am to 1pm on Saturday (September 4) and September 18.
First and second doses will also be available from 9am to 6pm on September 11.
Second doses need to be eight weeks or more since the first dose and the same vaccine type.
Find out more at abcltd.org.uk.