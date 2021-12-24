Here’s how you can lose weight in 2022 with the Mid Sussex Wellbeing team

Tucking in to all that festive food over the Christmas period has left many of us feeling as stuffed as the traditional turkey. Thankfully the Mid Sussex Wellbeing team is providing the opportunity to turn things around in 2022 with a series of weight management programmes that will help local people to lose weight and feel great.

The weight management courses run for 12 weeks and focus on motivation, helping people to make changes to their behaviour so when they lose weight it stays off for good. The course, which costs just £20, covers topics such as portion sizes, sugars, food labels, recommended levels of physical activity and the psychological triggers for eating.

From January 18 2022, weight management sessions will be starting across Mid Sussex in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath. There will also be an online course for people who are unable to make it to the face-to-face meetings.

Mid Sussex Wellbeing Team are offering support for people who want to lose weight after Christmas. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Sessions are split into two halves. The first 45 minutes is dedicated to lifestyle discussion and advice, while the second 45 minutes features an optional fitness workout that’s suitable for people of all abilities.

Councillor Norman Webster, MSDC Cabinet Member for Community said: “With the help of our Wellbeing team you won’t have to face the challenge of developing a healthier lifestyle alone, they will provide all the advice and support you need to get on the road to long-term change.

“To book your place on a weight management course call the Mid Sussex Wellbeing Team on 01444 477191 or email [email protected]”