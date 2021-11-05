Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Mid Sussex.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years – three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years – nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex where men and women have the shortest and longest life expectancy.

1. Haywards Heath West Women in Haywards Heath West have a life expectancy of 81.85 years while men have a life expectancy of 79.28 years.

2. Balcombe and Handcross Women in Balcombe and Handcross have a life expectancy of 83.02 years while men have a life expectancy of 80.18 years.

3. Burgess Hill Central Women in Burgess Hill Central have a life expectancy of 83.46 years while men have a life expectancy of 79.25 years.

4. Copthorne and Turners Hill Women in Copthorne and Turners Hill have a life expectancy of 83.79 years while men have a life expectancy of 82.68 years.