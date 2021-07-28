First and second doses for both Pfizer and AstraZeneca will be administered and people do not need to book.

Today (Wednesday, July 28), people can get their first and second doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca from 5pm to 9.45pm.

From tomorrow (July 29) people can get their Pfizer first and second doses from 8.30am to 6pm on July 29, 30 and 31.

The team at Clair Hall vaccination centre in Haywards Heath. Picture: Mike Anton.

They can also get their AstraZeneca first and second doses from 11am to 5pm on July 29, 30 and 31.

There is also a walk-in session in East Grinstead at Moatfield Surgery, St Michaels Road, on Thursday (July 29) from 7pm to 9.30pm, offering first doses of Pfizer.

Clair Hall will be closed from Sunday (August 1) to Sunday (August 8).

Visit abcltd.org.uk to find out more and see further dates.

Second doses need to be eight or more weeks since the first dose and the same vaccine type.