New £110,000 padel tennis court opens at The Triangle in Burgess Hill

In an investment from the council, a brand new court has opened up at The Triangle, specifically for padel tennis.

The court is the first to be built at a local authority leisure centre in the UK.

Padel tennis is a rapidly growing sport that is a cross between tennis and squash, and is played on an enclosed court about one third the size of a tennis court.

Tom Carter, contract manager at Places Leisure who manage the facilities said: “The new padel court will provide exciting and new opportunities for members of our local community to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

"Through this investment we are able to expand our activities even further, offering more fun and social sporting opportunities that the whole community can enjoy.

"Together with Mid Sussex District Council we are looking forward to welcoming our members and local residents to try out these first-class facilities for themselves and try their hand at padel tennis, one of the latest sporting crazes."

The rules, which are available at the centre, are similar to tennis: players use slightly less pressurised tennis balls, serving is under-arm and the court walls are used as part of the game.

Professional tennis stars Rafael Nadal and the Murray brothers, and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, are all known to play padel tennis.

The Triangle said: "We're so proud to be the first locally funded authority leisure centre in the UK to have this court.

"It's a fantastic addition to the Triangle, and we're so excited to have it on board.

"We're excited to get more people on board, and to encourage people to get more active."

To encourage people to give this fantastic new sport a try, the court is available to book for free throughout the rest of July for £10, or free for premium members.