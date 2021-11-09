New government figures show rise in Mid Sussex Covid cases

Some 878 cases were recorded in this seven-day period, up from 832 for the previous seven-day period ending on October 28.

There were 690 recorded cases for the seven-day period ending on October 21.

The latest figure of 878 cases means the rate is now 577.1 per 100,000 people.

Some 878 Covid cases have been recorded in Mid Sussex for the seven-day period ending on (November 4).

Since the start of the pandemic 16,727 cases and 284 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded in Mid Sussex.

In the UK 9,366,676 cases (people with at least one positive Covid-19 test result) have been recorded since the pandemic began.

Some 45,873,038 people in the UK have received a second dose of the Covid vaccine and 10,580,122 people have been given a booster or third dose.