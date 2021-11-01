The team at Chailey Clinical Services, run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, is inviting possible candidates to join one of two webinars on Thursday (November 4).

These webinars are from 12pm to 1pm, or 7pm to 8pm, and will look at the highly specialised services that the team provides.

“I am always astounded by the difference the team at Chailey Clinical Services make to the lives of the young people we support,” said Michelle Asbury, general manager at Chailey Clinical Services.

Chailey Clinical Services is in Beggar's Wood Road in North Chailey, near Lewes. Picture: Google Street View.

She said the team members are experts in their field and achieve ‘measurable and remarkable outcomes’ that let children and young adults live full lives.

The aim is to help people with complex neurodisabilities to live pain-free and independently in the community.

“The Chailey Charter, putting the needs and rights of the young people at the heart of all we do, is central to our caring and individually responsive provision,” said Michelle.

The Chailey Clinical Services team offers clinical support in young peoples’ homes or residential homes.

It also runs specialist outpatient clinics, manufactures bespoke assistive equipment and delivers support to special schools including Chailey Heritage Foundation School.

Chailey Clinical Services covers six key areas with a team of health scientists and therapists, nurses, occupational therapists, paediatricians, physiotherapists, psychologists, rehabilitation engineers, pharmacists, dieticians, and speech and language therapists.

It is based at the foot of the South Downs National Park in North Chailey, near Lewes.

Neurodisabilities are brain and nervous system impairments that cause physical or learning difficulties like cerebral palsy.

Neurodisabilities vary in severity and complexity and can be present from birth or acquired long-term conditions.

The non-clinical and clinical positions now being advertised include Healthcare Assistant, Rehabilitation Engineering Manager, Paediatric Nurse, Children’s Nurse, Clinical Nursing Lead for Respiratory Care and Long Term Ventilation, Clinical Psychologist, Clinical Lead for Complexity and Disability, Nurse Team Leader for Children and Young Peoples’ Short Breaks, and a Radiographer.

People can book on to the 12pm to 1pm webinar here or the 7pm to 8pm webinar here.