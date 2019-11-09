Overworked and underfunded health service - how can the Tories claim to be the upholders of the NHS?

Such delays often make people’s health conditions worse, trapping them at home and reducing their mobility and costing more for their treatment in the long run. And what about the 20,000 nurses we are short of? NHS bursaries for nurses were abolished in 2017 and what young person would run up a £40,000 debt by going to university to study nursing, only to be saddled with that debt for decades, on a meagre salary? To portray the Tory party as the upholder of the NHS is a bit rich.