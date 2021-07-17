Sussex ambulance service urges residents to be 'sensible' to ease pressure on services

People are also urged to be sensible as coronavirus restrictions are eased from next week and to be mindful of the impact their actions can have on the ambulance service.

SECAmb has faced high demand in recent weeks, often handling in the region of 3,000 calls a day across its Kent, Surrey and Sussex region.

People are reminded of the need to make use of alternatives to calling 999 when seeking urgent advice which isn’t an emergency including calling NHS 111 or using NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk for an assessment which will refer them to the most appropriate service available. People are also urged to speak to their own GP or to seek medical advice from pharmacists.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

Hotter weather typically results in an increase in calls to the ambulance service relating to dehydration and heat stroke. Higher temperatures can also seriously affect people with long-term health issues such as heart conditions or high blood pressure.

Increased temperatures can also adversely affect older people and the very young. These groups, and those who care for them, are urged to take particular care during any warmer weather.

SECAmb Executive Director of Operations, Emma Williams, said: “We’ve experienced some very busy periods in recent weeks and we expect that with warmer weather, along with the start of the school holidays and the next stage of easing of coronavirus restrictions, this will continue.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our of staff and also our volunteers who have and continue to work so hard to respond to patients.

“We want people to enjoy the sunshine and the outdoors but to take care and be sensible. People can continue to help us by remembering to make use of the alternatives to 999 when they’re not facing an emergency, including using NHS 111 or speaking to a GP or pharmacist. People can also really help by only calling back 999 if a person’s condition worsens or they no longer require our assistance.”

SECAmb tips for staying safe and cool in the sun

• Stay in the shade or indoors. The sun is at its most dangerous between 11am and 3pm. Find shade under umbrellas, trees or canopies

• Use sunscreen and cover up. If you can’t avoid being out in the sun apply a high-factor sunscreen and wear a t-shirt and hat

• Increase your fluid intake. The normal recommended daily intake of fluid is 2.5 litres or 8 glasses per day. In extreme heat experts recommend you drink more and include a range of different fluids

• Keep your home cool. Keep windows closed while the room is cooler than it is outside. Open them when the temperature inside rises, and at night for ventilation

• Look after the elderly. Older people are more prone to the effects of heat. If you have older relatives or neighbours, you can help simply by checking on them and reminding them to drink plenty and often. Also help them to keep their house as cool as possible, using a fan if necessary

• Protect children. Keep a close eye on young children, who need plenty of fluids. A good way to check if they are drinking enough is that they are passing urine regularly and that it is not too dark. You should check nappies regularly. Babies and the very young must be kept out of the sun

• Act safely around water and follow lifeguard advice. Avoid excessive physical exertion. If you are taking physical exercise you need to drink half a litre of fluid at least half an hour beforehand and continue to replenish your fluids during and after exercising

• Be sensible with alcohol. Hot weather speeds up the effects of alcohol so extra care should be taken when drinking. Alcohol will lead to dehydration so make sure that you alternate alcoholic drinks with water or fruit juice

• Know the perils of outdoor eating. Warm summer weather is a perfect breeding ground for bacteria so it is especially important to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold until you are ready to eat them. When barbecuing always make sure you cook meat until it is piping hot, none of it is pink and all juices run clear

Remember, heat stroke can kill. It can develop very suddenly and rapidly lead to unconsciousness. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke call 999 immediately.

While waiting for the ambulance you should listen carefully to the call handler and follow the instructions given to you. The following can also help someone suffering from heat stroke:

• If possible, move the person somewhere cooler

• Increase ventilation by opening windows or using a fan

• Cool the patient down as quickly as possible by loosening their clothes, sprinkling them with cold water or wrapping them in a damp sheet

• If they are conscious, give them water or fruit juice to drink

• Do not give them aspirin or paracetamol

When to call 999:

If you think a patient is suffering from one of the following you must dial 999 for an ambulance:

• heart attack (e.g. chest pain for more than 15 minutes)

• sudden unexplained shortness of breath

• heavy bleeding

• unconsciousness (even if the patient has regained consciousness)

• traumatic back/spinal/neck pain

You should also call for an ambulance if:

• you think the patient’s illness or injury is life-threatening

• you think the illness or injury may become worse, or even life-threatening on the way to the hospital