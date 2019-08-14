Sussex NHS team is first stand-alone community trust in the country to be awarded Investing in Volunteers UK quality standard

The main provider of community healthcare across West Sussex, Brighton and Hove has become the first stand-alone community trust in the country to be awarded the Investing in Volunteers UK quality standard.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, based at Brighton General Hospital, employs more than 400 volunteers in 121 teams across the county.

Celebrating the award of the Investing in Volunteers UK quality standard, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust volunteer Irene Gay and Marianne Marden-Grove, ward matron of Crowborough Hospital, with a patient

It says the award is testament to its provision of an outstanding volunteer experience.

Siobhan Melia, chief executive, said: “I am delighted that the trust’s excellent work with volunteers has been recognised with this national award.

“SCFT is proud to be the first stand-alone community trust in the country to be awarded the IiV standard.”

The UK quality standard recognises good practice in volunteer management, including planning for volunteer involvement, recruiting volunteers, selecting and matching volunteers and supporting and retaining volunteers.

It aims to improve the quality of the volunteering experience for everyone involved and to highlight the valuable contribution volunteers make. Assessment is a rigorous year-long process.

The trust has thanked members of its voluntary and community development service for their tireless dedication to its achievement, as well as the volunteers who give their time and skills to help enhance patient care and support the trust’s staff.