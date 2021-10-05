Care UK’s Martlet Manor is on Butlers Green Road and features a cinema, hair salon, library, retro-themed lounge and bar.

The home, which is set to open on Monday (October 18), will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 72 residents.

“The team is looking forward to welcoming the first residents in October, and we can’t wait to show the community the great new home we’ve built,” said home manager Debbie Wheeler.

Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butlers Green Road, in Haywards Heath, is opening its doors from October 15-17 to give people the chance to take a look at the home before it welcomes its first residents. Picture: WPR Agency.

Debbie said the open days are ‘a fantastic opportunity for visitors to gain a true sense of the place’ and that people can explore the care home’s facilities and speak with the team.

Visitors can also learn more about the activities on offer, as well as Martlet Manor’s cuisine, she said.

“We are very impressed with the home’s design, and every last detail has been considered to provide a high-quality, elegant environment in which residents may live active and fulfilling lives,” Debbie added.

Doors open from 10am-4pm on all three dates and members of the public must book an appointment to take a tour.

Email Suzi Hawes at [email protected] or call 0330 058 3243.

Martlet Manor has been designed to help residents live active and fulfilled lives, while promoting independence.

It aims to incorporate space for hobbies and leisure activities and the building’s layout offers a series of individual suites, each with a dedicated lounge and dining room to encourage close-knit communities.