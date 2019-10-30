Thank goodness we have the NHS and an A&E at Princess Royal

Twelve years ago I was listening to ex Cllr Susan Knight imploring Burgess Hill Town Council to support the closure of the Princess Royal Hospital A&E and all services to be transferred to Brighton.

Thank goodness, following a very high profile campaign led by Sir Nicholas Soames, this decision was overruled.

On Saturday I realised how important this decision was, to me personally.

Admitted to A&E I was treated for sepsis. This overworked, under-funded department is staffed by the most dedicated team of nurses and doctors.

The pressure at the weekend was relentless, constant ambulances bringing in very sick people and the waiting area was jammed.

This situation continued throughout Saturday and into Sunday. All this pressure spills over to other departments, behind A&E are areas designated as holding areas for decisions to be made by clinicians and then the inevitable hunt for a bed.

Wards are constantly taking patients in to relieve the blockage in A&E.

These wards are running at full capacity, as soon as a bed becomes empty it is filled.

The smooth transition is highly practised and ensures as little trauma to the patient as possible.

Then, as a patient, you appreciate how well these wards are run.

Kindness goes hand in hand with skill and this is apparent through all of the various teams.

Money cannot buy the attitude that is shown to patients but money can buy better equipment, better facilities for staff and patients.

So much time is used up by staff trying to make old and cranky equipment work, searching for extra blankets and pillows, trying to keep bathrooms working for the very basic needs of patients.

Our NHS is the finest health system in the world, yes it is always needing extra funds but I do wonder if the foot soldiers voices are really heard.

There is nothing like the wise words of a sister who has seen it all before, or the basic common sense of the nurses.

Thank you is inadequate, but every patient can show support for these amazing people by highlighting the great things and also the little things that can make such a difference.

Pru Moore, ex Cllr

Marle Avenue

Burgess Hill