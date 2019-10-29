The best and worst GP surgeries in Mid Sussex according to patients
Latest NHS reports have revealed how patients in Mid Sussex rate the treatment they received at GP surgeries in the area.
According to latest data from the NHS website, this is how the GP surgeries in Mid Sussex rank. Each one is given a score based on how many patients said that their overall experience at the particular surgery was either good or very good. Data was not available for all of the surgeries in the area.
1. Meadows Surgery - Temple Grove, Burgess Hill
88.9 per cent found their experience good or very good.