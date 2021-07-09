This is how many Mid Sussex residents are fully vaccinated against Covid

NHS data shows 80,632 people had received both jabs by July 4 – 66 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 78,665 were aged 25 and over – 72 per cent of the age group.

It means 1,967 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 108,210 people in Mid Sussex have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 89 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Mid Sussex.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Burgess Hill South, with 73 per cent of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Haywards Heath North East, 72.8 per cent.

3) Hassocks, Keymer & East Hurstpierpoint, 71.2 per cent.

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Haywards Heath West, 59 per cent.

2) East Grinstead Central & North, 59.5 per cent.

3) Haywards Heath East, 61.6 per cent.

Across England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 27.3 million people aged 25 and over – 69 per cent of the age group.