This is when men can get free prostate tests in Burgess Hill

A prostate cancer charity is offering free prostate tests to men this October.

Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) is working with Burgess Hill District Lions Club to offer tests to men aged between 45 and 80.

Half of all men will have a health problem with their prostate at some stage of their lives, and 1 in every 8 men will develop prostate cancer.

People of African-Caribbean origin and those with a family history of the disease are 2 to 3 times more at risk.

The tests will take place on Saturday, October 12, at the Triangle Leisure Centre, Triangle Way, Burgess Hill.

All appointments need to be booked ahead of time, at www.psatesting.org/burgess-hill, or for booking enquiries phone 0845 650 2555.