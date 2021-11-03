An analysis, carried out by men’s healthcare website From Mars, shows that the district was issued with £10,813 worth of fines altogether for 2020.

The website ranked Mid Sussex as the third lowest local authority for fines per head with 8.22 fines per 100,000 people out of its population of 152,142.

According to From Mars, the top ten UK local authorities with the least fines per head are: 1) Powys with five PCNs issued totalling £433 (0.38 per 10,000 people), 2) City of London with five PCNs issued totalling £429 (4.57 per 10,000 people), 3) Mid Sussex with 125 PCNs issued totalling £10,813 (8.22 per 10,000 people), 4) Surrey Heath with 76 PCNs issued totalling £5,859 (8.52 per 10,000 people), 5) Tunbridge Wells with 103 PCNs issued totalling £9,567 (8.66 per 10,000), 6) Runnymede with 79 PCNs issued totalling £6,120 (8.75 per 10,000 people), 7) Richmond upon Thames with 174 PCNs issued totalling £15,435 (8.78 per 10,000 people), 8) Guildford with 133 PCNs issued totalling £10,541 (8.85 per 10,000 people), 9) Vale of White Horse with 122 PCNs issued totalling £10,533 (8.85 per 10,000 people), 10) Rutland with 36 PCNs issues totalling £2,927 (8.89 per 10,000 people).

Research by From Mars has revealed that 125 PCN fines for unpaid prescription charges were issued in Mid Sussex in 2020.

The local authority with the most PCN fines issued per head was Blackburn with Darwen with 35.59 per 10,000 people.

Birmingham was named as the UK location with the highest value of PCN fines issued, which was higher than £252,000.

The top 10 locations with the highest number of fines per head had a total value of over £622,000, the research revealed.