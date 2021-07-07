Vaccinations set to continue at Clair Hall until 2022 as site passes 100,000 jabs

GP Federation Alliance for Better Care (ABC), who are running the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said the milestone on Thursday (July 1) includes both first and second doses.

The figure also includes jabs administered by ABC’s roving team.

Mid Sussex District Council announced on Tuesday (July 6) that vaccinations would continue to be administered at Clair Hall until 2022.

Sue Collins, who received the 100,000th jab at Clair Hall, with Fiona Hizzey, who administered her 5,000th dose. Picture: ABC

“We are delighted to say that we have offered Clair Hall to the NHS for the rest of this year as they continue with the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out for first and second vaccines, and look at the arrangements for a potential autumn vaccination booster,” said a spokesman.

Sue Collins was the person who received the 100,000th dose last week and vaccinator Fiona Hizzey celebrated administering her 5,000th dose.

“Six months ago when we delivered our first vaccine, we could never have imagined how successful, positive and fulfilling this project could be,” said Dr Katie Spensley, one of the clinical leads at Clair Hall vaccination centre.

Dr Spensley said the ABC team has been supported by outstanding staff, partners, volunteers, patients and Mid Sussex residents.

“We’ve received so many treats for the staff, including more than 1,100 meals from Jupps Fish and Chip Shop to keep the troops going,” she said.

“It’s been incredible and we’d like to thank everyone for their efforts.”

ABC said the Clair Hall team were a ‘driving force’ behind the creation of the ABC Unicef Covid Vaccine Fund, which supports Unicef’s work with families affected by coronavirus, especially in countries with weaker health systems.

The fund is still taking donations after hitting its £10,000 target and people who visit ABC sites can donate the estimated cost of a vaccine.

An ABC spokesman said the 100,000 jab milestone coincided with Alliance for Better Care reaching 333,333 vaccinations across its seven sites in Crawley, East Surrey and Mid-Sussex.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said the vaccination programme had been ‘a huge success for everyone involved in it’.

“Lots of volunteers have been part of the success story and our thanks to everyone who’s given up their time and all the staff for getting it done,” he said.