Want to quit drinking alcohol? Here’s how you can get support for Dry January in Mid Sussex
The Mid Sussex District Council wellbeing team is offering extra support to people who want to give up alcohol in January.
They are offering a free confidential advice service to anyone who would like to reduce their drinking.
Health benefits include better sleep, brighter skin, improved concentration and higher energy levels.
“Take control of your life and join the millions of people that take on the Dry January challenge,” said councillor Norman Webster, MSDC Cabinet Member for Community.
“Prevention is better than cure and getting on top of your alcohol consumption can help you to lose weight, reduce the risk of heart disease, improve your mental health and, of course, leave you with more money in the bank,” he said.
People can call the wellbeing team on 01444 477191 or email [email protected]