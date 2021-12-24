Want to quit drinking alcohol? Here’s how you can get support for Dry January in Mid Sussex

They are offering a free confidential advice service to anyone who would like to reduce their drinking.

“Take control of your life and join the millions of people that take on the Dry January challenge,” said councillor Norman Webster, MSDC Cabinet Member for Community .

“Prevention is better than cure and getting on top of your alcohol consumption can help you to lose weight, reduce the risk of heart disease, improve your mental health and, of course, leave you with more money in the bank,” he said.