West Sussex smokers urged to quit this Stoptober

SUS-210510-115613001

Stoptober is back and launched its 10th mass quit attempt earlier this month, calling on smokers in England to join the 2.3 million others who have made a quit attempt with the campaign since it first launched a decade ago.

West Sussex County Council and West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are both giving the initiative their backing.

Over the past ten years, 46 per cent of fire deaths within West Sussex have been caused by smoking. However, despite the huge fire risk that smoking poses, an estimated ten per cent of adults in West Sussex remain smokers.

Stoptober is based on the insight that people are five times more likely to quit for good if they can stop smoking for 28 days.

Bob Lanzer, WSCC’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “Giving up cigarettes is the best thing smokers can do to improve their health, stay safe from fire and better their finances, though many find it tough or aren’t sure about the best way to successfully quit, Stoptober is the perfect time to start.

“It’s never too late to quit smoking. Whether you’ve attempted to quit before, been thinking about it for a while, or are only just considering stopping. There are lots of different support options and tools available, so you can find the right way to quit for you.

“The evidence shows that people are more likely to stop smoking for good if they have professional support rather than going it alone.”

Nathan Cross, the fire and rescue service’s pprevention manager, added: “While there are a number of ways to keep yourself and your home safe from a smoking-related fire, the most effective form of fire safety is to quit.

“Quitting smoking carries a number of benefits to your health and wellbeing, and as a fire service we actively encourage residents to take those first steps and make a change.”

Local support is ready to help smokers on their quitting journey. Trained advisors in local Wellbeing teams, GP surgeries and pharmacies can provide Covid-secure, tailored advice and support over the telephone.