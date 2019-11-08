Work starts on multi-million pound Haywards Heath care home

In order to offer high care standards the new, three-storey home in Butlers Green Road will be rebuilt giving residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 75 people creating 80 jobs.

Natalie Smith, development project manager for Care UK, said: “We are delighted that work has begun at Haywards Heath. We’re committed to continue providing excellent residential care in the town, and our updated Haywards Heath care home perfectly reflects that.

“Many factors can greatly impact the everyday experiences of those living in a care environment, including the overall design and layout of each individual room. Our upgraded care home will live up to these standards, and will provide a quality home for older people from Haywards Heath and beyond.”

From left: Natalie Smith, project manager for Care UK, Aaron Smith, surveyor, Sulemann Altaf, quality surveyor, and Andy Saheb, site manager. Picture: WPR Agency

The rebuilt three-storey home, which is expected to welcome the first residents in summer 2021, will include facilities such as a cinema, café and hairdressing salon, Care UK said.

Secure and wheelchair friendly landscaped outdoor space will include sensory gardens, water features and seating to give residents the opportunity to spend quality time outdoors.

Nick Barnes, construction director at Jenner, said: “Demolition of the old care home has got off to a great start, and we are on schedule to complete the scheme in summer 2021.

“This is another high quality development conceived by Jenner, and we are proud to be taking part in this ambition project, by helping to upgrade this much needed care home for Haywards Heath community.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities, Care UK saod.