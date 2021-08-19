Your guide to getting a Covid jab in Crawley and Mid Sussex over the next few days

These clinics are for over-18s and booking is not required, but people can book if they want to.

Pfizer first and second doses are available at Apple Tree Centre, Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, from 8.30am to 1.30pm on Friday and Saturday (August 20-21).

Pfizer first and second doses are also available at Crawley’s Broadfield Centre from 9am to 4pm on Friday (August 20).

Alliance for Better Care is hosting walk-in clinics at Clair Hall in Haywards Heath. Picture: Mike Anton.

AstraZeneca second doses are available from Saxonbrook Medical, Maidenbower, on Saturday (August 21), from 9am to 1pm.

Both AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs will be administered at Clair Hall in Haywards Heath.

Pfizer first and second doses are from 8.30am to 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday (August 20, 21 and 24).

AstraZeneca first and second doses are available on the same dates from 11am to 5pm.

ABC said second doses must be administered eight or more weeks after the first dose and must be the same vaccine type.

There are no walk-in clinics for patients under the age of 18 yet but Youth Vaccination Clinics for 12-15 year olds CEV and 16-17 year olds are running via appointment only.