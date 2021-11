The parade started at the Cyprus Road Car Park before a memorial service was given at the War Memorial in Church Walk.

There was no service at St John’s Church this year to comply with their covid safety measures, so elements of this service were included in the outdoor service at the War Memorial.

These pictures of the event were taken by photographer Eddie Howland.

To see more visit his Facebook page here.

